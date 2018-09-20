Developer offers to buy shuttered Moncton community centre

A major Moncton property developer has offered to buy St. Pat's Family Centre in the hopes of reopening the shuttered community centre.

"We've made an offer to purchase the facility," said Ross Carpenter, president of Heritage Developments Ltd.

The building at 34 Providence St., which included an indoor pool, gym and daycare, would be kept, he said.

"The intent is to try and open it back up as a community centre," Carpenter said.

Some existing parking spaces would be opened for people going to the adjacent hospital and cancer centre when those spaces aren't needed by St. Pat's, Carpenter said.

Carpenter deferred further comment to Mike McKee, the head of a committee looking at reopening the centre by next month.

Membership meeting set

The board of St. Pat's Family Centre on Thursday issued a memo and agenda for an Oct. 9 meeting to consider the sale. The agenda states the buyer is Heritage Developments.

The memo says members will be asked to adopt motions transferring ownership of the land and assets to new entities "with the purposing of assuring the continuation of the operation of the Center."

The amount the company is offering was not disclosed.

St. Pat's Family Centre in Moncton closed in July. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

McKee said Heritage has proposed to lease the property for $1 per year to a new non-profit organization that would continue using the building as a community centre.

McKee said it would not require government funds, though the company would bring the building up to current "security or safety" standards.

"I'm very optimistic," McKee said.

Financial difficulties

The two directors on the board opted to close the centre in July because of financial difficulties. The centre wasn't making enough money to pay its debt, bills or building upkeep.

The July 13 closure affected about 25 staff and 30 children at the daycare and surprised paying members of the facility.

Mélanie Côté, with the group Friends of St. Pat's, asked city council last month to take a leadership role in trying to save the family centre that closed in July. (Shane Magee/CBC)

A group called Friends of St. Pat's quickly launched. Its members called on the city and others to help save the facility.

Last month, city council voted to have the municipality take a "leadership role" in efforts to save the community centre.

October reopening previously suggested

McKee, a former provincial court judge, was named chair of a separate committee tasked with examining the structural needs of the building, the finances of the centre and how it will be administered.

McKee previously expressed confidence the centre would reopen Oct. 1, though said Thursday that it's not clear when that will occur.

McKee said he's also not sure whether the daycare will reopen.

The entrance to the childcare centre at St. Pat's. It's not clear if the daycare will be re-established. (Maeve McFadden/CBC News)

McKee in August said he believed Heritage would make an offer to buy the property after assessing the condition of the building.

"It's not a question of profits, it's a question, I think, of their commitment to the community, and I think there's philanthropic opportunities there," McKee said.

The outdoor playground for the daycare at St. Pat's. (Maeve McFadden/CBC News)

When the closure was announced, a spokesman for the board said the building, which opened in 1964, faced costly repairs for a leaky roof, electrical, heating and ventilation systems.

The Oct. 9 meeting agenda suggests the centre requires more than $1 million in repairs.

City lent centre $10,090

The property was valued at $98,900 in 2018, according to property records. That's down from the $204,700 assessment five years ago.

It's not clear how any sale proceeds would be used beyond paying a loan from the City of Moncton and other bills.

The city provided a $10,090 loan to St. Pat's to cover unpaid employee salaries and repay those who registered for fall swimming lessons.

Fillmore Heating & Cooling filed a lien against the property on July 13, claiming it is owed $4,398 for inspection and maintenance on the building's boiler and rooftop cooling system.