New Saint John heritage bylaw is stronger, but still has limited reach

A new bylaw passed by Saint John council makes it harder to demolish heritage buildings, but the chair of the city's heritage board says it has no powers if a property owner simply refuses to go along.



The law, which was approved by city councillors in September, requires property owners who wish to demolish a heritage building to first list it for sale at "fair market value" for a full year.



A sign would also be placed on the building and on the city's website to inform the public of the demolition plan.



But the board chair, architect Robert Boyce, says the law can do nothing in cases where the owner has no interest in selling the property to someone else.



Boyce was one of 10 investors who stepped in to prevent the demolition of a prominent city landmark in the 1980s.



On learning the Ritchie building, a large office building at Princess and Canterbury streets, was destined for demolition, they formed a corporation named Mach 10, then pooled enough money to purchase it.



The building was later resold and remains in place today. It is the longtime home of O'Leary's Pub.



Boyce said the heritage bylaw that was recently replaced required owners to list the property for only six months before demolition.

That didn't allow other investors much time to make plans and arrange financing to take on the building.

Architect Robert Boyce chairs Saint John's Heritage Development Board. Thirty years ago, he and a group of investors stepped in to purchase a heritage building slated for demolition. (CBC)

One property that would now fall under the new bylaw is a six-unit wood frame building in the King Street East Heritage Conservation Area.

In 2016, the heritage board rejected an application by J.D. Irving Ltd. to demolish it.



JDI argued the building, which was then 75 years old, was in need of extensive repairs and was out of step with the architecture of the much older buildings on the street.



The company proposed to replace it with a memorial park that would include elements associated with a former church that occupied the site for 100 years starting around 1840



The fate of the building now on the site appears to be in limbo. It is vacant and boarded up, and power has been disconnected.

For Boyce, the requirement to put a building up for sale for one year could help avoid situations like this.

"The premise behind the sale process is that if the property owner of a heritage building has essentially lost interest and enthusiasm for the building, for any number of reasons, they should be entitled to receive fair market value for it from somebody who may differ in terms of their ambition for that property," said Boyce.