9 years for man who took part in killing Jamie Leard

A man who helped cover up the murder of Jamie Leard in southeast New Brunswick two years ago was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison but will only have 5½ more years to go.

Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie, 39, pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year part-way through his trial on a charge of first-degree murder.

He admitted taking part in the killing of the 38-year-old Leard on May 25, 2021, in Upper Cape, about 83 kilometres east of Moncton.

Court of King's Bench Justice Robert Dysart sentenced Pottie, saying it was a crime that resulted in a terrible loss.

"This was a senseless and needless tragedy," Dysart said, expressing sympathy to Leard's family and friends.

Pottie is the second person to plead guilty in the case.

Sean Patterson, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced last week to life in prison. He'll be eligible to seek parole in 2034.

Pottie admits being part of a plan by Patterson to confront Leard with a gun, cleaning the crime scene and helping to hide the man's body.

Leard's burned remains were found June 3, 2021.

Crown prosecutors and Pottie's defence lawyers agreed to a nine-year sentence as part of his guilty plea.

However, he'll be credited for the time he's already spent in custody. He'll also be credited 45 days for what the judge referred to as "harsh conditions" in custody. That brings the total sentence going forward down to just under five and a half years.

Family described loss

Written victim impact statements were given to Dysart ahead of the sentencing.

Doris Leard, Jamie Leard's mother, described feelings of loss from losing her only child.

"She misses her son and laments that she will never have grandchildren," Dysart said in his decision.

Dysart said Leard's uncle Michael Winter also submitted a victim impact statement saying the murder had ruined his and Leard's mother's lives.

Pottie expressed remorse ahead of the judge's decision.

"I'd just like to say sorry to the Leard family for all their pain and suffering," he said from the prisoner's box.

"My actions will haunt me to the end of my days."