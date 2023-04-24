Murder trial jury hears from neighbour who found Jamie Leard's remains, sees graphic photos

WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing.

Shannon Wall testified Monday about the search for his missing neighbour, Jamie Leard, almost two years ago.

He was the third witness to testify Monday at Henry Pottie's trial on a charge of first-degree murder.

Pottie is accused of killing Leard, 38, in Upper Cape on May 25, 2021. Upper Cape is about 83 kilometres east of Moncton.

Wall testified he was searching for Leard on June 3, 2021, in Coburg, about 20 kilometres west of Leard's home.

He said went there with another person based on what he heard in a recording, though the jury didn't hear any further information about the recording.

Jamie Leard, 38, lived in Upper Cape in southeastern New Brunswick. (Submitted by Aliesha Stright)

Wall said they went to an abandoned trailer home off the Quarry Road and there was a smell that he said it made it clear they were in the right location.

RCMP Sgt. Mitchell Perry testified earlier in the day about photos taken by police of Leard's home on Upper Cape Road and the Coburg scene where the remains were found.

Graphic photos were shown to the jury of Leard's burned remains in a small hole dug behind the trailer. Perry said the remains were covered by material.

"It was really decomposed and burned," Perry said.

An autopsy photo showed a small circular hole in Leard's head.

Prosecutors said in an opening statement that jurors would hear Leard was shot by two people in his home and that an all-terrain vehicle was used to move his body to another location where it was burned.

Jamie Leard's home on Upper Cape Road in June 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Wall testified he last saw Leard alive in his driveway around 5:30 p.m. on May 25, the day the prosecutors allege Leard was killed.

The next day, Wall testified he saw four people barbecuing in Leard's yard. He said they were Sean Patterson, Leard's roommate, Pottie, Angel Sears and Amanda Noiles.

Later that week, Wall testified he knew something was wrong because Leard always backed his car into his driveway, but suddenly it was the opposite way.

"That's what led people to think that something was wrong," Wall said.

An RCMP photo entered as an exhibit shows the material that covered Jamie Leard's burned remains in Coburg, N.B. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Wall's mother Helen Wall also lives in the area and testified she saw Leard driving away from his home on May 25 with a woman in his car.

On May 27, 2021, she said she walked by Leard's home and noticed two people outside with all-terrain vehicles and shovels.

She said she now knows one of the two was Patterson. She said Leard helped various people, letting them stay with him.

"Jamie would take in strays, like homeless people," she testified.

The jury has previously heard Pottie was among those who stayed at Leard's home.

The three witnesses testified Monday afternoon. The resumption of the trial was delayed because a witness wasn't available Monday morning, Justice Robert Dysart told jurors.

The jury heard six witnesses Wednesday and Thursday last week.

The judge has told jurors that the trial is expected to be shorter than the eight weeks originally scheduled.

That's in part because Patterson, who was set to be tried with Pottie, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder just before the trial was set to start.