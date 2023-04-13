Murder trial in Moncton ends with guilty plea to manslaughter

A 39-year-old man has admitted to taking part in killing Jamie Leard in southeastern New Brunswick almost two years ago.

Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie was on trial on a charge of first-degree murder. It was alleged he killed Leard on May 25, 2021, in Upper Cape.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Monday as his jury trial was set to enter its third week. A publication ban prevented reporting the plea until the 14 jurors were dismissed Tuesday morning.

Pottie is the second person to plead guilty in the case. Sean Patterson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder April 13, just before he was set to go on trial with Pottie.

Pottie admitted taking part in Leard's killing by being part of a plan by Patterson to confront Leard with a gun, cleaning the crime scene, and helping to hide the body.

Jamie Leard's home on Upper Cape Road shown in June 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Pottie's plea came on a day originally set to discuss, without the jury present, a mistrial application by Pottie's defence lawyers. By the afternoon, the sides had reached a plea deal.

Crown prosecutor Maurice Blanchard read an agreed statement of facts to Court of King's Bench Justice Robert Dysart.

Blanchard said Leard was driving to Springhill, N.S., on May 25, 2021, with his friend Amanda Noiles and her six-year-old son.

While en route, he received notifications on his cell phone that his home surveillance camera had been turned off. He went back to his home with Noiles and her son.

Blanchard said Patterson turned the system off because he didn't want what was about to happen to be recorded. Jurors heard Patterson was living with Leard in Upper Cape and that Pottie was also staying there.

"Patterson was having disputes with Leard over theft of various items and for other reasons," Blanchard said.

"He planned on confronting Leard about this and recruited Pottie to assist him as Leard was a much larger individual."

Blanchard said there were multiple firearms in Leard's home.

"It appears the plan was to confront Leard, and if things got out of hand, Mr. Pottie would back [Patterson] up," the prosecutor said.

A photo taken by RCMP entered as an exhibit shows the area behind an abandoned trailer where Jamie Leard's remains were found June 3, 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Blanchard said Leard walked into the home and was confronted.

"'What the f--k are you guys doing?'" Blanchard said Leard asked before Patterson shot him in the head with a rifle, killing him.

Patterson and Pottie wrapped him in a tarp, moved his remains outside and then they both cleaned the crime scene.

Pottie helped hide the body, but his lawyer Nathan Gorham told Dysart that Pottie wasn't involved in trying to burn Leard's remains.

Jurors heard Leard's burned remains were found covered by scrap metal in a hole behind an abandoned trailer home on June 3, 2021, in Coburg, about 20 kilometres from Leard's home.

After the details were read, Dysart asked Pottie if he was agreeing to admit those details.

"Yes, I am, Mr. Justice," Pottie said in a low voice from the prisoner's box.

Gorham qualified the facts by saying Pottie didn't know Patterson was holding a loaded rifle when the confrontation happened. He also said Pottie wasn't aware Patterson was going to shoot Leard.

The plea brings the trial that began with jury selection on April 17 to an end. Jurors heard testimony from 12 witnesses.

They included police officers who investigated after Leard's mother reported him missing on May 28, 2021, and community members who located his body as word spread about what Patterson and Pottie had done.

The last witness to testify Thursday was the first to suggest a potential motive in the case. Zach Johnson testified that Pottie had come to his house offering to trade a baby raccoon for crack cocaine in the days before Leard's death.

Johnson, whose credibility came under question for lying to police, testified Pottie described a plot by Patterson to write a will for Leard, then kill him and make it look like a suicide to inherit his home and all-terrain vehicles.

While three rifles were entered as exhibits, the jury had yet to hear evidence that established they were used to kill Leard.

The trial had been expected to last up to eight weeks when both Patterson and Pottie were going to be jointly tried, but it was shortened after Patterson's plea.

Nine-year sentence sought

Gorham said the Crown and defence will jointly be recommending a nine-year prison sentence.

He said they are seeking credit of 1.5 days for each day Pottie has spent in pre-trial custody.

As well, he said they are seeking additional credit for "harsh conditions" Pottie faced in jail, referencing the pandemic as well as time spent in solitary because of alleged actions by Patterson.

A sentencing hearing for Pottie was scheduled for Sept. 15.

A sentencing hearing for Patterson has been scheduled for July 25.