Transatlantic balloon pilots wait in southern N.B. for favourable winds

A British couple's transatlantic journey by helium balloon has been five years in the planning, including Royal Navy training on how to survive a ditch into the ocean.

Now it hangs on a weather report that has to come from Belgium to the southern New Brunswick town of Sussex.

Mike and Deborah Scholes cannot launch until their team meteorologist, whom they call their third pilot, confirms that conditions are favourable to carry them some 3,000 kilometres over the Atlantic Ocean to somewhere in western Europe.

"I'd like to come down in France," said Deborah, with a smile.

Depending on the wind, it could also be in Portugal or Spain, but Mike agrees France would be nice.

"Their fields are big," he said. "They're friendly. And they make good cheese."

Bottled oxygen, survival suits and custard

The Scholes are in good spirits and feeling confident that this is the year they'll hit their goal.

This transatlantic flight was pushed off multiple times because of obstacles such as the pandemic, a global shortage of helium and concerns with Mike's health. He was diagnosed with cancer shortly after he married Deborah in December 2021.

A trailer load of donated helium stands nearby. Thirteen propane tanks have been filled and are ready to heat the balloon to maintain its altitude.

British balloonists in Sussex, N.B., wait for the right winds to cross the Atlantic. A balloon launch delayed by years is now on hold again for a favourable weather report.

They have sand for ballast, which can also be thrown overboard in case the Scholes need the balloon to rise quickly. They also have bottled oxygen, so they can breathe with ease above 10,000 feet.

They have Arctic survival suits and a VHF radio, capable of sending signals around the world.

They expect to communicate with tankers and airplanes passing by. They're also expected to stay in touch with air traffic controllers in Gander, N.L.

Bill Whalen, launch master, leans against the uninflated Roziere balloon waiting to be inflated with helium. Whalen will help the Scholes get off the ground when the team is ready. (Rachel Cave/CBC)

"We have to check in about every six hours," said Mike.

There's a bench for one person to sleep while the other keeps watch. There's a cooler for drinks, which can also serve as a seat.

They have maps and batteries and solar panels to charge their electronics.

Deborah and Mike have been on standby since June 7, waiting to hear when they can launch their helium balloon from Sussex Elementary School with the hope of touching down, four to eight days later, somewhere in western Europe, preferably France. (Rachel Cave/CBC)

Meal packets, cereal bars, porridge and the makings for marmalade sandwiches are stored on board, with stewed apple and custard for a special treat.

And should they ditch into the Atlantic, their emergency suits have transponders. They've been advised to stay near the basket, since the balloon is expected to stay afloat and be easier to see from the air.

Crossing the Atlantic by balloon intrigued adventurers for many decades, even after the first plane did so in 1919. Multiple attempts failed until 1978, when three people sailed a helium balloon from Maine to a small community in northern France.

Since then, crossings have been generally safe and occasionally have attracted media attention. In 1987, British billionaire Richard Branson was in a crew that was the first to sail a hot air balloon over the ocean.

Could set 2 records

The Scholes's trip over the ocean is all the more remarkable given they are first to say they are not independently wealthy.

She is a hair stylist and owns a salon in Cuckfield, West Sussex.

Mike is a former Royal Navy pilot, who managed to rack up five long-distance and endurance ballooning awards before losing most of his sight in 2007 to a rare genetic condition.

If this trip succeeds, they will set two records. Deborah will be the first woman to captain a balloon across the Atlantic. Mike will be the first visually impaired person to do so. As part of this expedition, he's raising money and awareness for Blind Veterans UK.

The couple's balloon being inflated for their test flight in Germany in 2020. (Courtesy of transatlanticballoonchallenge.com)

The two aeronauts say they're grateful for all the support they've received from volunteers and balloon enthusiasts in the Sussex area.

Both are also looking forward to saying fond farewells and heading up into a sky that will soon be unpolluted by city lights and far away from urban noise.

"It's not something you can describe," said Deborah. "Most people, once they go in a balloon, they just feel awe. It's a fantastic way to travel. It's quite magical."