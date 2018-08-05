'It was scary': High winds fell trees and power lines along Grand Lake

People in Whites Cove, N.B., along Grand Lake are cleaning up after destructive weather. Strong winds along with heavy rain knocked over trees, trailers and boats in the area Saturday.

"We couldn't see out the windows to see what was going on other than everything was moving and everything was wet," said Sandi Starkey, a cottage owner in Whites Cove.

"We have one of those metal screen tents, you know what I mean, a sturdy one that screws into the deck and it twisted it all to pieces, I mean that's how powerful it was."

She said the wind and rain really started around 2 p.m. She and her husband hid in their cottage from the wind, which lasted for about five minutes.

Tornado-like winds

Sandi Starkey and her husband are stuck in their cottage, with a downed power line across their road out. (Submitted by Sandi Starkey)

"It was very comparable to the tornado that we had here, I think it was in 2013," said Starkey. "It was scary."

Environment Canada was monitoring an intense thunderstorm going through the Grand Lake area at the time, according to meteorologist Mel Lemmon at the Atlantic Storm Prediction Centre.

But Lemmon can't say whether what passed through the area was indeed a tornado.

"There was some rotation with this storm as well, so we can't rule out the possibility of it being a tornado, but more than likely it wasn't. It wasn't a very deep storm but it did have strong winds with it for sure," said Lemmon.

Winds likely exceeded 90 km/h, he said.

Starkey didn't have any trees go down around her cottage, but she did spend the morning picking up tree limbs.

Over 30 customers were without power following the storm on Saturday. (Submitted by Sandi Starkey)

Frank Cobbett wasn't so fortunate. Though none of the trees hit his cottage, he did have a few fall.

"It uprooted large trees, trees you couldn't put your arms around. It just ripped the tops off several others and just drove the tops into the ground," said Cobbett.

He was at a family reunion in the afternoon, so he missed experiencing the winds himself, and was surprised to see the damage when he returned to his cottage later in the evening.

More cleanup

"It was almost like there was a huge amount of down pressure but it was quite localized," said Cobbett. "I see trees down all over the place but my boat on a trailer on the shore wasn't touched."

Residents spent Sunday cleaning up from the severe storm on Saturday. (Submitted by Sandi Starkey)

The wind also left 34 customers in the area without power and according to NB Power's website, some might not have it back until midnight Sunday.

"Crews are working diligently at restoration," said NB Power spokesperson Marie Andree Bolduc in an emailed statement.

"There is a fairly high number of single customer interruptions which require the crews to attend to each interruption individually."

Cobbett only just finished cleaning up from the spring flood, but now has at least a few days work ahead of him to clean up after this storm.