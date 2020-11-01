Heavy rainfall expected along Fundy coast

Heavy rainfall is expected for much of New Brunswick's southern coast.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Saint John County and coastal Charlotte County.

Those areas are expected to receive 40-60 millimetres of precipitation beginning Sunday evening and lasting through Monday morning. Some areas may see slightly higher accumulations.

The warning includes areas from St. Stephen to Fundy National Park, and includes Saint John, Deer Island, Campobello Island and Grand Manan.

Rain is expect to be heavy at times Sunday evening before tapering to a few showers near noon on Monday.

Environment Canada is advising New Brunswickers to be alert for potential flash floods and water pooling on roads, particularly in low-lying areas.

Bay Ferries has cancelled its Monday 4 p.m. crossing from Digby, N.S., and its Tuesday 9 a.m. crossing from Saint John.