Heavy rain, strong winds — and snow in places — hitting New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued warnings for all of New Brunswick as a weather cocktail of snow, freezing rain, strong winds and a wide range in temperature gathers strength across the province.

Northwestern areas are expected to get 15 to 30 centimetres of heavy snow after a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets.

In southern parts of the province, between 30 and 60 millimetres of heavy rain is expected.

Winds will grow stronger Thursday evening and overnight, with gusts between 60 to 80 km/h in southern New Brunswick. Gusts of 80 to 100 km/h are forecast along the Fundy coast into Friday morning.

Temperatures will climb to the double digits in southern parts of the province Friday morning, though they'll plummet into the minus double digits in northern areas.

The cold front will make its way south throughout Friday, and a drop of 10 to 15 degrees within a few hours is likely, creating potentially icy conditions on roads and walkways.

A flash freeze warning is in effect for most of New Brunswick.