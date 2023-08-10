Weather statement warns of heavy rain, possible thunderstorms for southern N.B.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern New Brunswick due to heavy rain and possible thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday.

Total rainfall of 30 to 50 mm is expected, with 80 mm or even higher in areas with thunderstorms, the weather agency said.

Areas near the Fundy Coast will be hardest-hit. These include St. Stephen, Grand Manan, Charlotte County, Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley, Kings County, Saint John and County, Fundy National Park, and Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick.

"Heavy showers with associated thunderstorms will move into western areas near dawn on Friday," according to the advisory.

This will give "moderate to heavy rainfall amounts," it said.

"Thunderstorms will likely give amounts of up to 80 mm, or possibly higher."

The rain should taper off Friday night in the east, Environment Canada said.