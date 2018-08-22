Sewage spills into Shediac Bay for 4 hours during heavy rain

Heavy rain on Saturday is being blamed for a sewage spill into Shediac Bay.

A report from the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission shows diluted untreated wastewater began discharging into the bay shortly after noon that day and didn't stop until 4 p.m.

Roger Caissie, chair of the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission says that over the four hours, 18,500 litres of wastewater overflowed into the bay.

"With the heavy rains that lasted for a good portion of the day, some rainwater infiltrated into the sewerage pipes," he said.

With too much water in the pipes, the pumps in the lift station couldn't keep up, causing the overflow in the western part of Shediac at a pump station near the Big Lobster.

​Caissie is unsure what effect the spill will have on Shediac Bay, which is also home to Pointe-du-Chê​ne and Parlee Beach.

"It did overflow extremely diluted wastewater," he said. "As to what impact that diluted wastewater would have, I really can't say in terms of how that affected the environment."

"When it is diluted, our understanding is the impact would be less just because it's already diluted."

Reported immediately

The overflow was reported to different departments in the federal and provincial governments, including Environment, Health, and Fisheries and Oceans.

Roger Caissie, chair of the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission, says 18,500 litres of untreated wastewater overflowed into the bay over four hours. (Town of Shediac)

"We're not actually mandated to report diluted wastewater overflows," ​Caissie said. "We go above and beyond to do what we need to do."

Caissie said all overflows and issues with the system are also posted on the commission's website for all local residents to see.

This was the second overflow this year. An overflow during an early thaw in January sent 72,000 litres of wastewater into the bay.

Some years, he said, there is never an overflow.

"And some years we have maybe three, four, five."

With aging infrastructure, Caissie said the commission has a five-year plan to replace some of the piping in the sewerage system.

"There hasn't been any money injected into that particular area of town as of yet but that's essentially the next one on the list in terms of its priority."