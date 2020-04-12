Heavy rain and warm temperatures forecast as flood risk increases

Western New Brunswick is forecast to be hit with a significant rain event, just days before some areas along the St. John River are set to exceed flood stage.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for western areas of the province forecasting upwards of 40 mm of rain, with even higher amounts possible along the Fundy coast.

The rain will also be accompanied by wind gusts of up to 80 km/h and mild temperatures which the statement said could result in "rapid snowmelt."

In Fredericton the high is forecast to be 9 C Monday and only dropping to 8 C overnight.

According to River Watch, Fredericton is forecast to hit its flood stage of 6.5 metres on Wednesday.

Gagetown is expected to exceed its flood stage of 4.0 metres on Thursday.

On Thursday the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization warned residents living along the river to prepare for potential flooding.

"Residents living or working along the Saint John River should remain vigilant over the coming days due to the forecast for snow and rain and to the potential for ice movement," said NBEMO.

