Heavy rainfall coming for parts of New Brunswick beginning Sunday

A low pressure trough from southern Ontario will bring heavy rainfall to parts of New Brunswick from Sunday evening until Monday night, according to Environment Canada

Rainfall warnings are in effect for Fundy National Park; Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County; Moncton and southeast New Brunswick; Saint John and county; St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County and Sussex-Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.

Areas under warning can expect rainfall of 70 millimetres or higher, Environment Canada says.

The warning says heavy downpours can cause flash flooding.

Drivers are urged to watch for possible washouts near river, creeks and culverts.

Special weather statements are in effect for areas of south-central New Brunswick, which can expect rainfall totals in excess of 45 millimetres from Sunday evening until Monday night.

Those areas include Fredericton and southern York County; Grand Lake and Queens County; Kent County; Kouchibouguac National Park and Oromocto and Sunbury County.

Heavy rainfall is also expected to affect parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. over the next 24-48 hours.