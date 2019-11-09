Skip to Main Content
Police operation underway in Dieppe
There was a heavy police presence near a Tim Hortons in Dieppe on Saturday afternoon. (Radio-Canada/Rose St-Pierre)

A police officer confirmed shots were heard near Chartersville Road in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday afternoon. 

Dozens of police cars have swarmed the area and some officers are heavily armed. 

Earlier in the afternoon, police surrounded a house on Chartersville Road before moving to the Tim Hortons on Amirault Street. 

An officer at the scene said they're looking for a potentially armed suspect. 

Dozens of police cars descended on Chartersville Road in Dieppe on Saturday afternoon. (Radio-Canada)

Police are not releasing any more details for now, but are asking people to avoid the area.

 

With files from Radio-Canada

