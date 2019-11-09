Police operation underway in Dieppe

A police officer confirmed shots were heard near Chartersville Road in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of police cars have swarmed the area and some officers are heavily armed.

Earlier in the afternoon, police surrounded a house on Chartersville Road before moving to the Tim Hortons on Amirault Street.

An officer at the scene said they're looking for a potentially armed suspect.

Dozens of police cars descended on Chartersville Road in Dieppe on Saturday afternoon. (Radio-Canada)

Police are not releasing any more details for now, but are asking people to avoid the area.