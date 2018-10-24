'Didn't deserve to die this way:' Family mourns mom of 3 killed in fall from cliff

Heather Howe — a bubbly, 36-year-old mother of three — was the sort of friend who "knew how to fix everything," said Jacquie Woodruff.

On Thanksgiving weekend, the two friends headed out on an apple-picking excursion with their young kids. After waiting in a long line for the Millidgeville Ferry, they realized the car battery was dead.

"We were like, what are we going to do?" Woodruff said.

Howe came to the rescue.

"She literally ran up to the ferry — I would not have the guts to do this — and was like, 'We need jumper cables!'"

Within "two seconds," she had the cables, the car started, and they were on their way.

"She didn't let anything stop her," Woodruff said. "She had that boldness to just go and do it."

Family and friends are demanding answers about what a vibrant, happy young woman was doing in a gravel pit in east Saint John early Saturday morning.

Howe, according to Saint John Police, died from injuries suffered when she fell from a cliff.

Howe leaves behind three children: Ellie, 6, Raya, 7, and Rylee, 12.

"Heather was a kind-hearted, loving mother to her girls," said Howe's mother, Ellen Bagnell. "She was so proud of them."

"I still can't believe she is gone. I want to know how this happened."

'An amazing spirit'

Howe loved the outdoors and spending time with friends, according to longtime friends Cricky and Colin Smith.

After she separated from her ex-husband and father of her children, Kyle Howe, she would spend days at a time visiting the Smiths at their hobby farm in Cambridge-Narrows.

"We would go out horseback riding and take the four-wheelers out and she absolutely loved those times," Cricky said. "She was an amazing spirit."

But her vibrant personality sometimes masked inner pain.

After her father died in in 2012, Howe struggled with depression. She was diagnosed with chronic back pain and developed a dependency on prescription painkillers.

In the past year, she started seeing Tony Baker, 39.

"She was the type of person who just wanted to be loved," Smith said. "She went through her whole life just searching for that person that would love her."

Friends said Howe appeared to be doing better in recent months.

She sought help for her problems and was taking steps to get her life together. After a long period of struggling to find work, she landed a position at the front desk at a local hotel.

"That was huge for her," Woodruff said.

"I was really excited when she was able to get that, and it looked like it was working well for her."

Unexplained fall

On Friday, Oct. 19, Heather was expected to pick up her three daughters at Kyle's house as part of their joint custody agreement.

She never arrived.

At around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday — just a few hours after Howe would have finished her shift at work — Saint John Police received a 911 call to a gravel pit on the other side of town from where she lived in the north end.

"A male and female … fell off a cliff," said the statement Saturday by Insp. Tanya LeBlanc of the Saint John Police Force. "A 36-year-old female died as a result of her injuries and a 39-year-old male remains in stable condition."

"At this point in time, the incident is believed to be the result of an accident; however, the matter remains under investigation by the Major Crime Unit," said the police statement.

Howe's family said it was her boyfriend, Tony Baker, who was injured the night Howe died.

No further details have been released. Saint John police did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment on the status of the investigation.

The circumstances of Howe's death will not be known until the investigation is complete.

But one thing is clear, according to Howe's mother: "[She] did not deserve to die this way."

Howe's funeral will be held at York Funeral Home at 302 Brookside Dr., Fredericton ,on Friday, Oct. 26. Visitation is at 5 p.m. The funeral is at 6 p.m.