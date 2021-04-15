Health minister expected to announce next steps in addressing mental health crisis
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard is expected to announce government plans for how to respond to those experiencing a mental health crisis.
Live-streamed briefing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard is expected to announce government plans for responding to people experiencing a mental health crisis.
Shephard will hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. today, which CBC News will live stream here and on Facebook.
A news release from the province said the announcement pertains to "the addictions and mental health crisis response continuum."
No elaboration was offered.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?