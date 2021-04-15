Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Health minister expected to announce next steps in addressing mental health crisis

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard is expected to announce government plans for how to respond to those experiencing a mental health crisis. 

Live-streamed briefing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today

CBC News ·
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will speak at a briefing today at 1:30 p.m. (Government of New Brunswick )

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard is expected to announce government plans for responding to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Shephard will hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. today, which CBC News will live stream here and on Facebook. 

New Brunswick health minister gives update on response to addictions and mental health crisis

CBC News

50 minutes ago
Live
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard updates New Brunswickers on government's response to addictions and mental health crisis 0:00

A news release from the province said the announcement pertains to "the addictions and mental health crisis response continuum." 

No elaboration was offered.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now