Heat wave blamed for discoloured water in Moncton area

Residents of Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe are being asked to be water wise during hot summer weather.

Higher demands on the water supply are giving the water a dirty colour, said Nicole Taylor, a director of utilities for the City of Moncton.

"There is dirty water, but it's beginning to clear up."

Taylor said the normal water flow per day is 45 million litres, but the recent heat wave drove that number up to 59 million litres on average

"So that's high."

Uneven demand during day

But Taylor said that number was not steady throughout the day and went even higher at some points. Peak flows increase in the morning and at supper time but subside in the afternoon and evening.

"So what happened is we hit the low seventies at the suppertime hour on those days."

Taylor said manganese has accumulated over time in the pipes in the distribution system and it gets dislodged when the demand for water is high.

"What happens is when we have really, really large flows, it essentially dislodges some of that manganese and so that's what's causing some of the dirty water."

Not harmful to health

The discolouration poses no health risk, Taylor said.

Taylor said the discolouration is slowly clearing up, but she advised people against washing white clothing, towels or sheet since the manganese can stain.

"If you really like your whites white, it's not a good idea to wash them at this time."

Water levels at the Turtle Creek reservoir have dropped a little bit over the past two weeks but are still high because of the amount of rain that fell before the heat wave.

Water conservation tips

Taylor suggested ways residents in the three municipalities can help conserve water and keep consumption down.

They include only running washing machines and dishwashers with full loads and taking quick showers.

Taylor reminded Moncton residents that there is a bylaw in place that only permits them to water on odd-number calendar days if they have an odd-number address and even calendar days if they have an even-number address.

"You are not permitted to water between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and not for more than two hours and not while it's raining."