Heat warnings issued for whole province as humidex values expected to exceed 40

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the entire province as temperatures are expected to reach 31 C, feeling like 40 C in most areas.

According to the heat warnings, the high temperatures are expected to continue through to Saturday, when a cold front will provide some relief.

Meteorologist Jill Maepea said overnight temperatures will also be high, between 18 C and 22 C .

"With the heat warning, often there's not too much relief at nighttime," she said in an interview. "It can build up over time, just not being able to be away from the heat. And you can eventually see heat illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."

Maepea said this is why Environment Canada is advising elderly and vulnerable populations to be extra careful and make sure they stay cool. People are also advised to avoid activities during the middle of the day when it's going to be extremely hot. And if people are working outside, they should make sure they're hydrated.

Severe thunderstorm warnings

Hot, humid weather provides all the ingredients for possible thunderstorms, Maepea said. Alongside the heat warning, Environment Canada has also issued five severe thunderstorm watches for southern New Brunswick. The watches say intense thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours, but favourable conditions do not guarantee a thunderstorm.

"The humidity and heat go hand in hand with the chance of thunderstorms," Maepea said.

The clouds are expected to dissipate Friday, reducing the chance of thunderstorms.

Looks like August is the return of summer​​​​​​. - Jill Maepea, meteorologist

Maepea said these temperatures are not exclusive to New Brunswick. Heat warnings have also been issued for southern Quebec, southern Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as Nova Scotia — because of the same warm air coming from the southern United States.

Maepea said July has been mild but summer is back.

"The last time we really saw heat like this really wasn't probably until the end of June," she said. "Looks like August is the return of summer."