You're getting warmer: Heat wave will bump temperatures back up to high 30s

Friday will be another scorcher as New Brunswick's heat wave continues.

In some areas, temperatures could feel as high as 38 C with the humidex, dropping to 20 C overnight.

The province and Environment Canada have issued heat warnings for most of New Brunswick over the past two days, except for areas along the Fundy coast.

"A southwesterly flow of warm and humid air over the region will result in an even warmer day than experienced on Thursday," said Jim Abraham, a meteorologist with CBC New Brunswick.

By the numbers

The Department of Health's heat alert and response system, HARS, aims to keep New Brunswickers informed about extreme temperatures.

Provincial heat warnings are provided at three levels based on the humidex value, which combines the effect of heat and humidity to describe how warm the temperature actually feels.

This week, the warning is at level one, which is the lowest level.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HARS2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HARS2019</a> LEVEL 1 is being issued for July 5 and 6, 2019, Kent County, Moncton and Southeast region, Kouchibouguac National Park, Mount Carleton, Renous Highway and Miramichi and area <a href="https://t.co/GUMW1EJdYH">pic.twitter.com/GUMW1EJdYH</a> —@NBHealth

At level one, the province warns "certain vulnerable persons may be affected" by the heat.

They can include young children and older adults, people who have health conditions or use certain medications, and homeless and socially isolated people.

New Brunswick has three heat alert levels - and precautions you should follow during a heat wave. 1:45

Residents are advised to take precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids and keeping out of the sun.

Level two is considered a high heat alert and everyone is at an increased risk of heat stress and heat stroke.

An extreme heat alert comes in at level three, and everyone is at a high risk for heat-related illnesses and heat stroke.

Don't get too excited about the sun — it's going to rain

Right now, Environment Canada is warning residents to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle and for outdoor workers to take regularly scheduled breaks in a cooler area.

Heat warnings have been issued for most of the province. (Environment Canada)

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," the weather agency said in a statement.

But Abraham said New Brunswick will see some relief on Saturday, as a cold front is forecast to move into the province. He said New Brunswick can expect showers or thundershowers by Saturday afternoon.