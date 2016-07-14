Half days for students in southern, central N.B. as 14 heat warnings issued

Almost all Anglophone West School District students will be dismissed three hours early as heat warnings are issued for the southern and central parts of New Brunswick.

And all Anglophone East School District students will be going home early. Elementary school students will be dismissed starting 12:15 p.m., the district said.

Environment Canada has issued 14 heat warnings in the Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John areas as temperatures are expected to reach 34 C.

The Anglophone West district tweeted 64 of the 69 schools will be dismissed three hours earlier than the normal due to the forecasted temperatures.

The five schools with a regular full day are: Nashwaaksis Middle School, Royal Road Elementary School, Harvey High School, McAdam High School, and Minto Elementary and Middle School.

The heat alert says the warmest weather is expected Monday, in areas spanning from St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County to Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick to Kent County to Woodstock and Carleton County.

Temperatures will feel like up to 43 C Monday with humidex, and 39 C to 41 C Tuesday.

"Temperatures will turn cooler over all areas on Tuesday night," the alert says.

Danielle Elliot, spokesperson for the Department of Education, said the province requires districts to monitor weather forecasts in all regions.

"We are supporting districts to do a half day for students in schools without air conditioning if the combined temperature will reach 40 C … with humidex," she said in an emailed statement.