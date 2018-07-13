Province issues heat warning as temperatures head toward 30s
Humidex values expected to reach 38 before relief arrives Saturday
If you're planning to spend some time in the outdoors this week, it might be a good idea to pull out the sunscreen and water wings.
In some areas, temperatures could feel as high as 38 C with the humidex on Thursday and Friday, with lows only dropping to 18 C overnight.
The province and Environment Canada have issued heat warnings for most of New Brunswick, except for areas along the Fundy coast.
Environment Canada's heat warnings are issued when temperatures and humidity raise the risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke, the agency's website says. People and pets shouldn't be left in parked vehicles, and outdoor workers should get regular breaks, it says.
Provincial heat warnings are provided at three levels, and the warning for this week is at level one, the lowest.
At level one, the province warns "certain vulnerable persons may be affected" by the heat.
They can include young children and older adults, people who have health conditions or use certain medications, and homeless and socially isolated people.
Residents are advised to take precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids and keeping out of the sun.
Level two is considered a high heat alert and everyone is at an increased risk of heat stress and heat stroke.
An extreme heat alert comes in at level three, and everyone is at a high risk for heat-related illnesses and heat stroke.
Relief is expected to arrive late Saturday, as a cold front is forecast to move into the province.
