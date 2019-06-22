Heat warnings extended for most of New Brunswick

The heat will press on through the weekend in New Brunswick, with temperatures expected to hit a high of 33 C, and humidex values making it feel closer to 39 C.

Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for most of New Brunswick through until Sunday.

Original warnings were issued for Thursday and Friday for central and southern parts of the province, but are now persisting over the weekend and apply to most of New Brunswick.

Locations with warnings in effect now include Woodstock and Carleton County, Sussex, the Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County, the Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville areas, St. Stephen and the northern part of Charlotte County, Oromocto, Mount Carleton, Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick, Miramichi, Kouchibouguac National Park, Kent County, Grand Lake and Queens County, the Fredericton area, Bathurst, the Chaleur region and the Acadian Peninsula.

"Hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend, with relatively warm nighttime temperatures and high humidity providing little relief in the overnight hours," said the Environment Canada alert.

The hottest day is expected to be Sunday when the humidex could make it feel over 40 C in central and southeastern parts of New Brunswick.

Minimum overnight temperatures will be between 18 and 20 C.

The alert also says temperatures are expected to drop in all areas on Monday.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," read the alert.

In a social media post about the continuing heat alerts in the province, the New Brunswick government said the Fredericton and southern York County, Oromocto, Sunbury County, Grand Lake and Queens County, St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County, Sussex, the Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County areas are experiencing a Level 2 heat alert. The other affected regions are experiencing a Level 1 alert.

Much of the province is under a Level 1 or Level 2 heat alert until Sunday. (Government of New Brunswick)

According to the government's website, Level 1 alerts are issued when "certain vulnerable persons may be affected." Level 2 alerts are issued when "everyone is at increased risk of heat stress and heat stroke under the conditions."

In a Level 2 alert, the government's recommendations include checking on neighbours and relatives and building in regular rest and water breaks during sport or recreational activities. The website states "people living alone without air conditioning are at high risk."

Environment Canada advises those in affected areas to schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day and never leave pets inside a parked vehicle.

Environment Canada's air quality index shows low risk for all of New Brunswick throughout the weekend.

According to Environment Canada's historical data for New Brunswick, climate normals for most areas of the province from 1981 to 2010 peaked around the low to mid 20s C.