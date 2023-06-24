Heat warnings in effect for northern New Brunswick

The climbing summer temperatures have prompted Environment Canada to issue heat warnings for several communities in northern New Brunswick.

Heat warnings are in effect for Saturday in areas of Campbellton and Restigouche County, Bathurst and the Chaleur region, as well as the Acadian Peninsula and the Miramichi area.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 32 C with the humidex making it feel more like 38 degrees.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," said Environment Canada's warning.

"Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

The heat warning is expected to end late Saturday as cooler temperatures and rain are expected to move into the province overnight.