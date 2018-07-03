A heat warning remains in effect across New Brunswick Tuesday.

Environment Canada is forecasting the highest inland temperatures will be between 30 C and 34 C, with humidex values between 35 and 42.

It will be cooler in coastal areas, where there's fog and low cloud cover.

"A very warm and humid airmass will remain over the Maritimes for most of the week," according to the weather agency.

The humidity is expected to drop "slightly" on Wednesday.

But above-normal temperatures and humidity are forecast into Friday before returning to seasonal normals over the weekend.

Heat warnings are issued when high temperatures or humidity increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," the warning says.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at greatest risk.

Environment Canada warns against leaving people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

It recommends people use a wide-brimmed hat or umbrella to shade themselves.