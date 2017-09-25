More hot weather on the way for southern, central areas of province

Expect the next four days to be hot, hot, hot.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for southern and central New Brunswick, including the following communities:

Fredericton and Southern York County.

Grand Lake and Queens County.

Kent County Kouchibouguac National Park.

Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick.

Oromocto and Sunbury County.

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County.

Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville area.

Sussex-Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.

Woodstock and Carleton County.

Daytime temperatures in those areas are expected to reach or surpass 30 C from Sunday through to Wednesday. It will feel more like 35 C with the humidity.

Those along the coast can expect cooler weather.

Temperatures will drop to around 18 C overnight.

Environment Canada said people should drink plenty of water before feeling thirsty and stay in a cool place.