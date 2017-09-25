More hot weather on the way for southern, central areas of province
Expect the next four days to be hot, hot, hot. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for southern and central New Brunswick.
Temperatures could feel more like 35 C with humidity
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for southern and central New Brunswick, including the following communities:
- Fredericton and Southern York County.
- Grand Lake and Queens County.
- Kent County Kouchibouguac National Park.
- Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick.
- Oromocto and Sunbury County.
- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County.
- Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville area.
- Sussex-Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.
- Woodstock and Carleton County.
Daytime temperatures in those areas are expected to reach or surpass 30 C from Sunday through to Wednesday. It will feel more like 35 C with the humidity.
Those along the coast can expect cooler weather.
Temperatures will drop to around 18 C overnight.
Environment Canada said people should drink plenty of water before feeling thirsty and stay in a cool place.
