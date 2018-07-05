Expect a hot New Brunswick Day as temperatures soar
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province
Time to crack open a cold bottle of water.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of New Brunswick over the long weekend.
Temperatures are expected to surpass 30 degrees Sunday through Tuesday in many parts of the province, the national weather agency says. The humidity could make it feel like 36 degrees.
Temperatures will drop Sunday night before spiking back up Monday.
The heat warning is in effect for communities in south, central and eastern parts of the province, including:
- Acadian Peninsula
- Bathurst and Chaleur region
- Fredericton and Southern York County
- Fundy National Park
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County
- Kent County
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- Miramichi and area
- Moncton and southeast New Brunswick
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- Saint John and county
- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County
- Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville area
- Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
- Woodstock and Carleton County
Environment Canada recommends people seek a cool and shaded areas, air conditioned building or swimming pools to escape the heat.
It also advises that people and pets should not be left inside parked vehicles.
Temperatures are expected to cool off by Wednesday.
Environment Canada issues heat warnings when high temperatures or humidity increases the risk of heat illnesses, like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.