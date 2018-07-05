Expect a hot New Brunswick Day as temperatures soar

Time to crack open a cold bottle of water.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of New Brunswick over the long weekend.

Temperatures are expected to surpass 30 degrees Sunday through Tuesday in many parts of the province, the national weather agency says. The humidity could make it feel like 36 degrees.

Temperatures will drop Sunday night before spiking back up Monday.

The heat warning is in effect for communities in south, central and eastern parts of the province, including:

Acadian Peninsula

Bathurst and Chaleur region

Fredericton and Southern York County

Fundy National Park

Grand Lake and Queens County

Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County

Kent County

Kouchibouguac National Park

Miramichi and area

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick

Oromocto and Sunbury County

Saint John and county

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County

Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville area

Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Woodstock and Carleton County

Environment Canada recommends people seek a cool and shaded areas, air conditioned building or swimming pools to escape the heat.

It also advises that people and pets should not be left inside parked vehicles.

Temperatures are expected to cool off by Wednesday.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when high temperatures or humidity increases the risk of heat illnesses, like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.