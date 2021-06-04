Temperatures could feel like 39 C in N.B. heat wave
Department of Health has issued a level one heat alert warning Tuesday and Wednesday
Things are really heating up.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the southern half of the province, with the exception of the Saint John area.
Temperatures are expected to reach 30 C in some parts of the province, with a humidex value between 36 and 39. By Tuesday night, temperatures will drop to 18 C.
Areas impacted by the heat warning include:
- Fredericton and southern York County
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County
- Moncton and southeast New Brunswick
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County
- Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
The Department of Health has issued a level one heat alert, the lowest level of warning, for Tuesday and Wednesday in those areas.
At level one, the province warns that "certain vulnerable persons may be affected" by the heat.
That can include young children and older adults, people who have health conditions or use certain medications and people who are homeless or socially isolated.
Level two is considered a high heat alert, and indicates that everyone is at an increased risk of heat stress and heat stroke.
An extreme heat alert comes in at level three, and everyone is at a high risk for heat-related illnesses and heat stroke.
Heat warning could last for days
The national weather agency said the heat warning is expected to persist for the next few days over the southern part of the province.
On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach 30 C with a humidex value between 36 and 39.
"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada said.
