Major heat wave to hit southern and central N.B. this week

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for parts of the province over the next two days.

"A warm and humid air mass will settle over the province today and Thursday," the national weather agency said in a statement.

Temperatures in central and southern New Brunswick, with the exception of the Fundy Coast, are expected to reach 30 C with a humidex of 36, dropping to 18 C on Wednesday night.

Temperatures will reach 31 C with a humidex between 36 and 39 on Thursday.

Areas under a heat warning include:

Fredericton and southern York County

Grand Lake and Queens County

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick

Oromocto and Sunbury County

St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County

Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville area

Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Environment Canada is warning residents to check on older family, friends and neighbours. And to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

"Make sure they are cool and drinking water," said the national weather service in the posted heat alert.