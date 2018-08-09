New Brunswicker dies as a result of exposure to heat

A person described as elderly has died from health complications related to the heat, the Department of Justice and Public Safety said Thursday.

"To date, one death has been reported to coroner services this year where the cause of death was determined to have been directly related to environmental heat exposure," Robert Duguay, director of communications for the department, wrote in an email.

This was the first heat-related death reported in New Brunswick since 2013.

Citing privacy concerns, Duguay would not say whether the person was a man or a woman or provide other details, including the time of death or where in the province it occurred.

He said only that the person was elderly and suffered additional health problems.

Parts of New Brunswick have been subject to heat warnings at times this summer, and temperatures in many places have have hit at least the high 20s for days at a time.