It's a scorcher: Heat warning still in effect for N.B's central, eastern regions
Temperatures are expected to reach 30 C, but will feel like 35 C with the humidex values
It's going to be another long, hot summer day across New Brunswick.
A heat warning issued by Environment Canada is still in effect Wednesday for central and eastern parts of the province.
The national weather agency said temperatures are expected to hover around 30 C, with humidex values making it feel more like 35 C.
"Temperatures will be cooler along the coast where southwest winds blow onshore," the national weather agency said.
New Brunswick's Department of Health also issued a level one heat alert earlier this week.
- Heat warning: N.B. braces for scorching temperatures this week
- Feeling 'hot, hot, hot': Protect yourself in extreme heat
The heat alert has been issued for several areas across the province including:
- Fredericton and southern York County
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Woodstock and Carleton County
- Stanley
- Doaktown
- Blackville
- Kent County
- Moncton and the southeast region
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County
- Sussex
- Kennebecasis Valley
- Kings County
The Department of Health wants people to be aware extreme temperatures are on the way so they can avoid or mitigate potential health risks.
Level one is the lowest level of warning.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HARS2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HARS2019</a> : LEVEL 1 is being issued for July 16 and 17, 2019, for Fredericton and Southern York County, Oromocto and Sunbury County, Grand Lake and Queens County, Woodstock and Carleton County, Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville Area. <a href="https://t.co/fxn8K7v4Nd">pic.twitter.com/fxn8K7v4Nd</a>—@NBHealth
At this level, the province warns "certain vulnerable persons may be affected" by the heat.
They can include young children and older adults, people who have health conditions or use certain medications and people who are homeless or socially isolated.
Environment Canada is warning residents to take precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids and keeping out of the sun.
Outdoor workers should also take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.
Residents should also be cautious of symptoms related to heat illness such as dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.
One of the main health risks is that pre-existing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases will be aggravated.
Thundershowers on the way
Environment Canada said temperature and humidity levels will decrease Wednesday night into Thursday, as a cold front sweeps across the province.
Meanwhile, Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, said the province can also expect thundershowers on Wednesday.
"Temperatures today will be much like what we experienced yesterday," said Simpkin.
"For some of us, the clouds and showers will keep the temperatures slightly cooler but still feeling very humid."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.