Department of Health issues heat alerts for parts of New Brunswick

The New Brunswick government has issued heat health alerts for parts of the province today even though Environment Canada is forecasting "a slight reprieve" from the high humidity.

Inland temperatures will reach between 29 C and 32 C, with humidex values ranging from 33 to 36, according to the weather agency.

Coastal areas can expect cooler conditions.

The provincial Department of Health has issued Level 2 heat alerts for Bathurst and Chaleur, Grand Falls and Victoria County, and the Acadian Peninsula.

Sussex, the Kennebecasis Valley, Kings County, St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County are also under a Level 2 warning today and Thursday, when humidity levels are expected to return to closer to 40.

Level 2 of the department's three-level alert system indicates "high heat," which means everyone is at increased risk of heat stress and heat stroke.

People are urged to check on anyone who doesn't have air conditioning and organizers of sport and recreational activities should build in regular water and rest breaks or consider rescheduling, the department advises.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention. Call 911 if anyone falls unconscious, has stopped sweating, has a body temperature of 40 C or higher, is confused or agitated, or has rapid, shallow breathing, the department advises.

Symptoms of heat stress can include a headache, dizziness or faintness, muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, and dry mouth.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms should move to a cooler location, take a cool bath or shower or splash cool water on their face and back of the neck, remove any unnecessary clothing and sprinkle remaining clothing with water, and drink plenty of water.

Level 1 areas

A Level 1 advisory has been issued for Campbellton and Restigouche County, Edmundston and Madawaska County today. Grand Lake and Queens County, Woodstock and Carleton County, the Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville area, and Grand Falls and Victoria County are also under a Level 1 warning today as well as Thursday.

The province's three-level heat alert and response system is based on three factors: intensity, duration and nighttime exposure. (Government of New Brunswick)

When a Level 1 alert is issued, certain vulnerable people, such as those with pre-existing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, may be affected, the department warns.

Other groups who are the most at risk of the health effects related to extreme heat include:

Young children and older adults.

The homeless and socially isolated.

People using certain medications.

During a Level 3 "extreme heat" alert, everyone is at "high risk" for heat-related illnesses and heat stroke, according to the department.

The three-level system is based on three factors: intensity, duration and nighttime exposure.

Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal normals by the weekend, according to Environment Canada.