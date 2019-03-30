Heart attack victim thankful for dental office staff that saved her life

Melissa Dunlay expected Jan. 30 would be like any other day.

She got up, got her kids ready for school, and went to her dentist appointment at River Valley Dental Clinic in Saint John with her daughter. It was snowing that day, so she made her husband drive.

But when Dunlay was leaving the dentist's office she collapsed on the floor. She was having a heart attack.

Staff used the office's automated external defibrillator on Dunlay and waited for paramedics to arrive.

Dunlay said she's thankful there was a defibrillator available. She's also thankful the office staff reacted quickly.

She had to be shocked eight times. "Being shocked so many times is mind-blowing to me," said Dunlay.

"This office is my extended family and the paramedics and everybody who had a part in saving my life, [it] just means the world."

There are about 700 automated external defibrillators across New Brunswick. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Dunlay is the first female to be saved by bystanders with an AED in the province, according to Medavie Health Services.

According to Medavie, using a defibrillator can increase the chances of survival by up to 75 per cent.

Since 2014, there have been 23 people saved by bystanders. There have been six since January.

Dunlay. 41, describes herself as active. She said she doesn't smoke or drink and doesn't have a heart condition.

She said there should be more awareness about heart attacks.

"It can happen to just about anybody," she said.

A need for more defibrillators

According to Medavie, there are about 700 defibrillators across the province.

Mary-Lou Price, the defibrillator program co-ordinator for the health services company, said she would like to see more.

Jeff Clark, the dentist at River Valley Dental Clinic, agrees.

Jeff Clark, the dentist at River Valley Dental Clinic, said automated external defibrillators are "lifesavers." (Roger Cosman/CBC)

He said another person was revived using the AED in the gym below the dentist office about 10 days ago. Clark said all medical offices should have one because "they are a lifesaver."

"Hopefully, in time, we'll see them pretty well everywhere," Clark said.

Dunlay was in the hospital for more than two weeks after her heart attack. She said she's trying to get back into her regular routine.

"I am one to get back to it and I want to just do my normal activities and routine and just raising four kids."