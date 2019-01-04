What's in your fridge? New Brunswick Medical Society wants to know

The New Brunswick Medical Society wants a glimpse inside your fridge to start the new year. It's trying to get people to eat better in 2019, and it's using a contest to help.

"Diet is the cornerstone of our health, and here in New Brunswick we need to take particular attention to this," society president Dr. Serge Melanson said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

Melanson is inviting people to post a picture of what's in their fridge with the hashtag #whatsinmyfridgenb on Twitter or Facebook, and explain how they plan to eat healthy in 2019.

The contest started on New Year's Day, and people are able to submit their pictures until Jan. 15. The winner will be randomly drawn and will get a subscription for the delivery of a local food box or a gift card to a grocery store.

"Already we're getting a lot of interesting posts, people sharing with us the tips that they have that actually lead them to making good and proper choices," said Melanson.

Main obstacles

Melanson hopes to see lots of veggies in people's fridges. (CBC)

Melanson said two of the top obstacles to healthy eating are time and money.

"I think we need to be mindful that we live in a very fast-paced society, you know. We are all very busy.

"Despite being very occupied with our time, we need to take time to go back to the basics and to be able to prepare foods, home-cooked meals."

Melanson knows that healthy eating can be costly and reminds people they can store vegetables in the freezer as well.

"The more colourful and the crunchier the better, and we know that here in North America and in New Brunswick in particular we need to increase our fruit and vegetable intake," said Melanson.