Pandemic effects on health care the worst yet, say N.B. doctors and nurses

New Brunswick doctors and nurses say the situation in the health-care system is the worst it's been since the start of the pandemic.

As of late last week, there were 232 COVID patients in hospital and about 650 health-care workers off work because of COVID infections or exposures.

"Everybody's trying to keep their head above water right now," said New Brunswick Nurses Union president Paula Doucet.

Nurses are sometimes working 24-hour shifts to keep units open, said Doucet. There are units with just two nurses to look after 30 patients, and some emergency departments that are supposed to have 15 nurses on a shift are trying to stay open with just six, she said

Paula Doucet, president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union, is calling for an investment in human resources and for people to start caring about their neighbours again. (Tori Weldon)

She is calling for an emergency meeting of all stakeholders in the health system to figure out ways to mitigate "the exodus of health care workers" and to keep services afloat.

Doucet and New Brunswick Medical Society president Dr. Mark MacMillan agreed the main thing needed is an investment in human resources.

"Creative solutions do require manpower," MacMillan said.

Doctors are even pitching in, he said, by doing things such as transporting patients.

But it's hard to offload ambulance patients when you only have a small number of doctors and nurses running an ER department or when beds are blocked on the floors, said MacMillan.

"It's becoming challenging to function on a day-to-day basis," he said.

Dr. Mark MacMillan, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, says it's going to take a lot of time and human resources for the health system to recover from the pandemic. (New Brunswick Medical Society)

MacMillan was careful not to sound alarmist, however.

Despite their concerns, he and Doucet both said they have confidence in the system and the ability of health professionals to deliver care to those in need of it.

Premier Blaine Higgs has suggested the staff shortages are tied to isolation policies that may be overly strict.

Horizon Health confirmed Friday its employees must isolate for five days if they have a close contact in the community who tests positive for COVID and for 10 days if they have a close contact with COVID in their own home.

MacMillan defended that policy.

"We haven't put COVID behind us," he said.

If health-care workers bring a COVID infection to work, he said, it could lead to an even worse situation with more infections.

Information Morning - Fredericton 14:35 How are hospitals coping with current Covid levels? Medical professionals inside hospitals are painting a different picture than the politicians outside. We look beyond the ER doors to hear how doctors and nurses are doing through critical staff shortages. Paula Doucet is president of the N.B. Nurses Union and Dr. Mark MacMillan is president of the N.B. Medical Society. 14:35

Within the health-care system, every precaution is still being taken to keep patients and staff as safe as possible, he and Doucet said.

That also means procedures take more time.

Getting an X-ray, for example, may normally take 15 minutes, he said, but with COVID safety procedures it takes about 45 minutes.

It "adds backlog to the system," said MacMillan, "but it's important to get that job done."

Outside of hospitals, the lifting of mandates and restrictions has made things for health-care workers "really, really hard," Doucet said.

"It just seems that in the last month or so that protection of health care has really gone out the window," she said.

"We still need to be working together to get ourselves out of it because this is only going to get worse if people throw caution to the wind and don't care anymore. We need to start caring again."

John Gunn of Riverview says COVID's impact across the health system has included delaying surgery for his son five times. (Submitted by John Gunn)

John Gunn of Riverview said he thinks many people have fallen into a false sense of security that COVID is "just a cold" and "everyone is going to be fine."

Gunn said he decided to speak out because he wanted to make people aware that the effect of COVID on the health system is more widespread than just the people who are sick with the virus.

Gunn said his seven-year-old has been waiting for surgery since September to correct a muscle issue with his eye.

It's been cancelled and rescheduled five times now, he said, because of pandemic-related issues.

Gunn said from what he understands, the child is at the optimal stage, developmentally, for the surgery to take place, and as he gets older there can be more complications and more risk that the surgery doesn't provide permanent results.

"It's been a lot hanging over all of our heads," he said.

Information Morning - Moncton 6:39 Riverview man says child's eye surgery has been cancelled repeatedly due to staffing shortfalls John Gunn's seven-year-old son Owen has been scheduled for eye surgery five times since December. 6:39

The family is doing everything they can to avoid COVID, said Gunn. They aren't socializing, they're wearing high-quality respirators and they're working with school staff to limit exposure.

His son has to be COVID-free for four weeks prior to the operation, and the next scheduled date for the surgery is five weeks away.

Gunn said he hopes his family can avoid COVID until then and that things will have returned to normal at the hospital.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell has said she expects cases and hospitalizations to decline by mid-April, but she warned a sixth wave will likely follow.

MacMillan said he expects COVID will continue to have a significant impact on health care for some time.

"This is not the health-care system of three years ago," he said. "It is worse than it was. And it is going to take a very, very long time to get things turned around."