Council makes it easier to get information about health of N.B. communities

In addition to collecting information about the health and welfare of New Brunswickers, the New Brunswick Health Council has made it easier for people to find and use the information, according to the group's CEO, Stéphane Robichaud.

The council has developed two new tools to help people use the data it collects, Robichaud said during an announcement for the media on Wednesday morning.

The first is a highlights section for documents it releases. Robichaud said the summaries provide a brief overview of complicated or lengthy documents.

For example, the council released the results of a recent look at the health and well-being of New Brunswickers in communities across the province — 33 communities to be precise. Without summaries, Robichaud said, it would be difficult to get an overview of what's happening throughout the province.

Each community report is 15 to 17 pages long and each was created using information from more than 400 population health indicators. Add to that another seven profiles for each of the province's seven health authorities, and the data becomes a bit overwhelming, Robichaud acknowledged.

The second tool is an online search function.

Types of services most often used when care is needed in Zone 1, the Moncton and southeast area of the province. It's an example of the vast amount of information contained in Population Health Report 2022, which was released this week by the New Brunswick Health Council. (New Brunswick Health Council)

That, said Robichaud, allows individuals and organizations to isolate various topics that the health council has collected over the years.

For example, community groups can isolate their own communities and examine just that data.

The New Brunswick Health Council is a provincial Crown corporation created in 2008 and funded primarily by the Department of Health. According to its legislation , the the council's mandate is to report publicly on the performance of the provincial health system, and engage citizens in the improvement of health services quality.

Robichaud said "communities are far more engaged now then they were, let's say, 10 years ago," so they're looking for information about specific locations more now than ever before.

Similarly, groups with a more narrow focus can now search specifically for certain topics.

"If you're coming at it from an interest group perspective, like LGBTQ [or] Indigenous, you can pick that and see what data do we have," said Robichaud.

The council's latest report was released earlier this week. Population Health Profiles reports on the health and well-being of people in 33 communities. It also includes similar reports for the province's seven health regions.

Key observations for each:

Zone 1 — Moncton and southeast

This area has experienced province's biggest population increase in recent years.

Poverty is less prevalent than in most zones, but housing costs are high.

Eating habits are generally very good.

Some aspects of mental health are less favourable, and access to health services can be difficult.

Zone 2 — Fundy Shore and Saint John

This is one of the most densely populated parts of the province.

Mental fitness of youth is poorer than average, that of adults and seniors is better.

Eating, sleeping, and substance-use habits are less favourable.

Residents generally report good relationship with family doctor and good access to primary care.

Zone 3 — Fredericton and River Valley

A zone with a relatively diverse population.

Although adults and seniors are the most optimistic about their health, they feel the most isolated.

Education level is generally high, and the median household income is one of highest in New Brunswick.

Residents are the least satisfied with the health services received.

Zone 4 — Madawaska and northwest

This zone has the highest proportion of bilingual residents.

Youth stand out in terms of quality of life, health behaviours, social and family supports, and sense of connection with school and community.

Adults and seniors have less favourable physical activity and heavy drinking habits.

Zone has the lowest uptake of mental health services.

Zone 5 — Restigouche

This zone has the oldest population in the province and is the only one to see a population decline between 2016 and 2020.

It has the lowest life expectancy and the highest proportion of people living with three or more chronic diseases.

Rating for family and social supports for youth is the lowest of all zones, but adults and seniors generally have better supports.

Some barriers to obtaining health services are more prevalent in the Restigouche area than elsewhere.

Zone 6 — Bathurst and Acadian Peninsula

Zone has highest median age and lowest birth rate of all health zones.

Median household income is among the lowest.

Some health habits of youth in this zone are the worst in the province, including drug use and injury prevention.

Residents gave the health services they receive the highest rating in the province.

Zone 7 — Miramichi

This zone has the largest proportion of residents who identify as Indigenous and the smallest proportion of recent immigrants of any zone.

A lot of premature deaths are due to cancer, respiratory illnesses and injuries.

Eating habits are less favourable and smoking is common across all age groups.

Zone has the province's highest proportion of residents who did not see or speak to a health professional about their mental health, despite having felt the need to do so.

The report includes similar summaries for each of the province's 33 communities.