Russell, Higgs to address cluster of COVID-19 cases in Campbellton

Public Health will be sharing more information about the recent cluster of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in the Campbellton region over the last week.

A medical professional in the Campbellton region who contracted COVID-19 outside the province is the source of two other confirmed cases in the region over the past week.

This has forced the province to move that area of the province from the yellow phase back to the orange phase, Premier Blaine Higgs announced at a news briefing Wednesday.

The province moved into the yellow phase last Friday, which allows people to extend their two-household bubble to close family and friends, more businesses to reopen, and more recreation.

The medical professional travelled to Quebec for personal reasons. Higgs said the individual "was not forthcoming about their reasons for travel upon returning to New Brunswick and they did not self-isolate as a result."

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs will be speaking about this at a news conference in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m.

Campbellton region at higher risk of COVID-19

The person, who is in their 50s, then treated patients for two weeks at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and possibly other locations.

Asked whether the health-care worker will face charges, Higgs said the case is still under investigation.

Public Health officials are still contact tracing, but Russell said she's concerned there has already been "significant contact" with the three active cases and more cases will emerge in the days ahead.

The incubation period of the virus is 14 days.

Now the Campbellton region, also known as health Zone 5, is at a higher risk "due to the actions of one irresponsible individual," Higgs told reporters.

The two other cases include a person in their 90s and a child who attended two daycares.

None of the individuals are in hospital.

Russell said the investigation has determined the three cases are a single cluster, and all related to travel.

The rest of New Brunswick stays in yellow phase

As of Wednesday, 23,296 COVID-19 tests have been performed in New Brunswick and 120 people have recovered from the respiratory disease.

The rest of the province will remain in the yellow phase and additional restrictions scheduled to be lifted Friday are expected to proceed.

They include:

Outdoor public gatherings of up to 50 people will be permitted with physical distancing.

Religious services, including weddings and funerals, of up to 50 people, can take place indoors or outdoors with physical distancing.

Regional health authorities will increase the number of elective surgeries and non-emergency services.

Swimming pools, saunas, water parks can reopen.

Gyms, yoga and dance studios, rinks, pool halls and bowling alleys can reopen.

"Low-contact" team sports will be allowed.

New Brunswickers who have travelled to the Campbellton area or been in close contact with anyone from the area should monitor for symptoms for 14 days, Russell said.

Anyone who develops symptoms should call Tele-Care 811 to get a referral for testing.