Half of New Brunswickers afraid they won't get health care when they need it, survey finds

Half of New Brunswickers are afraid they won't get health care in time, according to a survey commissioned by Radio-Canada Acadie.

About one in two also fear they won't be able to access emergency health care or mental health care when they need it, the telephone survey of 400 random adults across the province in August found.

Only about a quarter of respondents said they agree health care is available when needed in a timely manner, while half disagreed.

Even people who have a primary caregiver feel getting care is difficult, the survey conducted by Narrative Research shows.

Seventy-seven per cent of respondents said they have a family doctor or nurse practitioner. Of those, only eight per cent said they are able to get an appointment for an urgent matter the same day, and 26 per cent within three days.

Health care is very much a growing and major concern for most New Brunswick residents. - Margaret Brigley, Narrative Research CEO

On average, people have to wait 16 days before they can see their family doctor or nurse practitioner for an urgent need.

Overall, 85 per cent of New Brunswickers believe the health-care system is in fair or poor condition.

New Brunswickers have less confidence in the health-care system than ever before, according to Narrative Research CEO Margaret Brigley.

Her polling firm has been collecting data on people's perceptions of the health-care system for nearly 30 years and the results have never been so low, she said.

In 1995, for example, the percentage who rated the health-care system only fair or poor was less than 50 per cent, compared to the current 85 per cent.

Although more than three-quarters of respondents said they have a family doctor or nurse practitioner, they wait an average of 16 days for an appointment, even for an urgent matter, the survey found. (David Donnelly/Radio-Canada)

"What the research highlighted is that health care is very much a growing and major concern for most New Brunswick residents," said Brigley.

"There is a state of crisis in health care."

Asked about their single greatest concern regarding the health-care system, most respondents said the shortage of family doctors (30 per cent), the shortage of health-care professionals/staff (16 per cent) and long wait times when seeking care (14 per cent).

Problem with access, not quality

The concerns of New Brunswickers are based on their experiences. Nearly half of New Brunswickers (48 per cent) who have tried to obtain care for themselves or a family member in the past year say they have had difficulty obtaining it.

When asked what issues they encountered, the top mentions — unprompted — all relate to access to care, not the quality of care, said Brigley.

"New Brunswickers have a lack of confidence in access to the health-care system, but not necessarily to the health-care service or provision that we get when we actually are able to access the system. And that's a really important distinguishing characteristic here," she said.

Of New Brunswickers who have received care in the past year, 53 per cent say they are satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the care they received.

It is interesting to note that the satisfaction rate is higher among people 55 and older — who are more likely to have health conditions and access the health system more often, at 67 per cent, said Brigley.

Francophones more satisfied

There are also some notable differences between francophone and anglophone respondents, she said.

More francophones agree health care is available when needed, at 32 per cent, compared to 21 per cent of anglophones.

Francophones are also more optimistic when it comes to mental health care, at 30 per cent, compared to 20 per cent.

For emergency care, the level of confidence is similar between francophones and anglophones (26 per cent).

The survey was conducted between Aug. 10 and Aug. 31, among 400 New Brunswickers aged 18 or over — 173 in the southern region, 127 in the northern region and 100 in the Moncton area. The margin of error is ±4.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.