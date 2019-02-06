Health Canada recalls mislabelled cannabis oil sold in New Brunswick

A recall has been issued for a brand of cannabis oil that was sold at Cannabis NB stores in the province.

The product, sold by Ontario-based CannTrust Inc. under the brand "Liiv", may be incorrectly labelled as CBD — or Cannabidiol oil, when it was in fact THC — or Tetrahydrocannabinol oil, according to the federal department of Health.

Only the exterior box was labelled incorrectly, while the bottle itself was correctly labelled as containing THC.

Both CBD and THC are found naturally in cannabis, but only THC has psychoactive properties.

The mislabelling could result in a consumer who thought they were taking CBD oil for relief of inflammation or nausea, for example, to get inadvertently high.

The department said approximately 714 units of the mislabelled cannabis oil were sold in New Brunswick between Jan. 4-17.

According to the recall notice no complaints or adverse reactions have been reported to Health Canada or CannTrust.

Health Canada advises consumers throw away the incorrectly labelled outside box.