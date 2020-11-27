Health Canada says tests find on-hold flu vaccine batch is safe

Health Canada says the flu vaccine batch withheld by five provinces is safe, and the department has found no cause-and-effect relationship between the vaccine and three cases of adverse neurological reactions in New Brunswick.

In a statement to Radio-Canada, Health Canada said it has not found any problems with batch number KX9F7 of Flulaval Tetra that New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan had set aside until testing was done.

On Nov. 15, New Brunswick Public Health sent a memo asking vaccine providers not to use the Glaxo SmithKline product, and saying it should be kept refrigerated and separated from other products.

The memo came after one person developed Guillain-Barre syndrome, one person had transverse myelitis and one person had Bell's palsy within six days of getting the shot. The other provinces that set the batch aside have not publicly revealed any cases of a serious negative reaction after getting the vaccine.

On Thursday, a Health Canada spokesperson said that after testing the batch and other vaccine lots, the department found no irregularities and has no concern about health-care providers continuing to administer it.

The number of doses affected is estimated at 474,000. Ontario had 170,000, Nova Scotia had 120,000, New Brunswick had 85,000, Manitoba had 64,000, and Saskatchewan had 35,000.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, has said she has no misgivings about the safety of any vaccines.

Much of the affected batch was distributed and administered in New Brunswick in early to mid-October.