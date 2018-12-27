Healing lodge's future brighter after crowdfunding campaign

Two years after Percy Sacobie built a healing lodge in memory of his brother, he thought he had to shut it down because it was too expensive to run.

But with some crowdfunding and donations from the Fredericton and St. Mary's First Nation communities, the traditional lodge will stay open for people suffering from grief or struggling with addiction.

"All I can say is the Lodge is not my lodge," said Sacobie, who's a governance officer for St. Mary's First Nation.

"It's like a community lodge … I think everyone has a little part in it at this lodge, and I think if it disappeared, I think some people would be sad because a lot of people have put a lot into this, whether it be financial or just pat-on-the-back support, which is great too."

The crowdfunding campaign raised $3,765 of its $5,000 goal in the first 13 days. Two different people donated $1,000.

Since the lodge opened, Sacobie has been spending some of his own money on upkeep and supplies, so this money will help, he said.

The lodge is available for people who are going through a difficult time and need a place to reflect. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Healing lodge

The one-room lodge is tucked in the woods behind Sacobie's mother's house in St. Mary's. Inside there are two beds, a reclining chair and a wood furnace. There are no electronics or TVs and there is a single plug for a desk light.

Donated drums, paintings and traditional masks hang on the walls. Outside, there is a sweat lodge, where ceremonies happen regularly, Sacobie said.

Sacobie said his brother died by suicide a few years ago after suffering from alcohol and drug addiction. He was the fourth sibling in Sacobie's family to die.

Today, if someone is struggling with drugs or going through a difficult time, they can call or text Sacobie and he will let them into the lodge, where they can spend a day or two reflecting in a safe place, praying or meditating.

Percy Sacobie moves wood to the lodge. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

"I wanted to build a place where people can go, no matter what condition they're in, to try to hopefully save their life," he said, although he noted it's not a homeless shelter or a long-term place to stay.

"If they're thinking about taking their own life they can come here under the influence and hopefully have a chance of saving them."

When Sacobie built the lodge in 2016, he received the Governor General's Award in Ottawa.

The crowdfunding

Emilie Grey made the crowdfunding page because she said she never wants to see the lodge closed.

She said it was an important space for her in 2017 when her mother, Susan Lee, disappeared and was later found dead in her car.

"It's just a safe a sacred space . … Once she was found there was a meeting between me and the RCMP and an elder as well and we got to meet there at the lodge."

"[It] brought two different communities together."

Where the money will go

Sacobie said community donations will go toward keeping up the lodge and the surrounding area.

"You know, I have to buy water, I have to buy tarps for the sweat lodges. I have to buy blankets for the sweat lodge. I have to buy some non-perishable foods. I have to buy wood. I don't need a lot of money but just some money just to keep it [up]."

Lodge visitors can smudge with medicine in this turtle bowl. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Sacobie said he tries not to wonder what could have happened if the lodge had been available to his brother, but sometimes he does.

"It would have been a good try and an option for him," he said.