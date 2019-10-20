One person is dead and two people remain in hospital after a head-on crash in Moncton, N.B., last night.

The collision happend shortly after 11 p.m. on Lewisville Road near the intersection of Elmwood Drive, RCMP Cpl. Marco Léger said in a phone interview.

Léger could not comment on the extent of the injuries sustained by the two other people involved in the crash. They were still in hospital Sunday morning.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and the road was closed for several hours as collision reconstructionists investigated the scene.

The road has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.