Former N.B. cabinet minister Hazen Myers dies at age 86
Myers served as agriculture minister in Hatfield government
A longtime New Brunswick MLA and cabinet minister has died.
Hazen Elmer (Hank) Myers, who represented the Kings East riding from 1978-1987 and 1991-1995, died on May 24 at the age of 86.
He served as agriculture minister in the latter years of Richard Hatfield's Progressive Conservative government.
"It was with sadness that I learned of the passing of former MLA and cabinet minister Hazen Elmer "Hank" Myers," said Premier Blaine Higgs in a statement posted on the province's website.
"To the family and many friends of Hank Myers, on behalf of the people and Government of New Brunswick, Marcia and I offer our sincerest condolences."
According to an obituary posted on Sherwood's Funeral Home website, Myers grew up in Norton, N.B., and entered politics after being elected to Sussex town council in 1977.
"After an election defeat, he served as an aide to a Member of Parliament, member of the Parole Board of Canada and Chair of Farm Products Commission," said the obituary.
"Once he retired from active work life, he dedicated significant time to the development and volunteer operations of the Agricultural Museum of New Brunswick and in his 80's was a volunteer literacy tutor."
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral will be held at a later date.
