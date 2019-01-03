The hidden history of Saint John's Haymarket Square

There's not much left of Saint John's Haymarket Square — a forlorn-looking area in what used to be called the city's old east end.

Once a public park with benches, trees and walkways, all that remains of the "square" are two scraggly plots of grass divided by the four-lane Crown Street overpass.

The former Bowl-More Lanes and bingo hall is a ramshackle complex of vacant storefronts.

The vintage sign for Bowl-More Lanes at Haymarket Square. (Julia Wright / CBC)

"When I started here 30 years ago, there was Kentucky Fried Chicken down here, the Bank of Montreal, Fabricville, Frenchy's, Downey Ford," said hairstylist Randy Smith, whose salon, Randy's Hair Solution, is one of the last businesses that remain.

Hairstylist Randy Smith, pictured with longtime regular client Chuck Martin, has been cutting hair in his Haymarket Square shop for 35 years. Randy's Hair Solution is one of the last remaining businesses in the former Haymarket Square Service Centre. (Julia Wright / CBC)

"It kind of got dilapidated over the years," he said. "But at one time, this was the centre of town, the big area to come to."

Most Saint Johners don't know that Haymarket Square has a long, weird history — including torchlight processions, a costumed theatrical club, a thriving nightlife and a civil rights-era sit-in.

The old Haymarket Square Service Centre, completed in 1963, seen from the Crown Street overpass, was once home to bars, stores, a bowling alley and other businesses. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Market and fuel yard

Few records were kept of the earliest uses of Haymarket Square.

As the name suggests, the site was for years the site of a farmer's market near the edge of Marsh Creek where the citizens of Saint John bought feed for horses.

In the 1860s, according to one newspaper article, the City of Saint John "paid £1,200 for the area at the junction of Waterloo and Brussels [Prince Edward] Street for use as a hay market."

It was also a municipal fuel yard — a central location where local people could buy wood and coal.

"There were no trees on the bleak waste and a hay scales was located at the eastern end," one newspaper reported.

Costumed club with 'celestial powers'

A strange group called the Haymarket Square Polymorphian Club took on the responsibility for cleaning up the square in the 1870s.

The Polymorphians — a name that referred to having "many and varied existences, or having 'celestial powers,'" according to a 1951 newspaper description — were known for wildly costumed torchlight processions.

A 1900 colour postcard depicts the paths, benches and statue at Haymarket Square, which was a public park before the green space was chopped up and paved over during urban renewal. (New Brunswick Museum / Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick: Accession number: 21335.1)

Their public appearances could draw crowds in the thousands.

"They were in demand for out of town appearances and always were the centre of attraction wherever they appeared," the Telegraph-Journal reported. "Some were equipped in the full armour of the Knights of the Middle Ages."

The Polymorphians held "promenades" and "bonnet hops" — evenings of fireworks and musical entertainment — to raise money to establish the public square. The centrepiece of Haymarket Square was a red granite drinking fountain topped with a five-foot (1½-metre) tall bronze figurine.

The elaborate statue erected by the Haymarket Square Polymorphian Club to commemorate the centennial of the landing of the Loyalists in Saint John. (Saint John Free Public Library)

Presenting the fountain to the city in 1887, Polymorphian secretary Augustus W. Petch begged the mayor to consider "the advisability of transforming into a pleasant park what is now an unsightly waste."

That didn't happen.

The newspaper reported in 1951 that the Polymorphian monument was "somewhat bedraggled" and the bronze figurine had been replaced with a traffic sign. Discussions were underway to move the monument.

The fountain is now gone, and its current location is unknown.

Swinging 1960s heyday

Throughout the early 20th century, Haymarket Square continued to develop as a commercial district — aided by the steady flow of traffic into the city from east Saint John.

It was a key transit and transfer point for the streetcar lines that cross-crossed the city, and later, in the fifties and sixties, multiple gas stations and car dealerships competed for business on both sides of the Marsh Creek bridge.

A 1969 photo by R.B Hulsman shows the Bank of Montreal at Haymarket Square before the construction of the throughway. The bank relocated to Loch Lomond Mall in the 1970s. (New Brunswick Museum / Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick: Accession number: NBMColl-F13-13)

On June 14, 1963, Saint John papers heralded the opening of the 38,000-square-foot Haymarket Service Centre, which included a Save-Easy supermarket, Bowl-More Lanes, a branch of the Royal Bank of Canada, and office space.

A 1979 ad for the Westmorland Place Kentucky Fried Chicken location also directs customers to the Haymarket Square KFC location, which was colloquially known as the "House of Hay." (Saint John Free Public Library )

"The decor of the shopping centre features yellow, tangerine, white and charcoal-grey steel cladding panels alternated with plate glass for a bright, modern exterior which matches the up-to-date facilities," the local newspaper reported, as well as parking for 125 cars.

A 1969 photo by R.B. Hulsman looking west down City Road near Marsh Creek. The Save-Easy building, which still stands in 2018, is visible in the far left corner. (New Brunswick Museum / Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick. Accession number: NBMColl-F13-11)

The following year, construction started on a Holiday Inn — billed in the local press as "another addition to the fast-changing Skyline of Saint John."

Bars like the Image — a disco-style lounge in the Holiday Inn, the Gladstone Tavern and other establishments contributed to Haymarket Square's reputation for happening nightlife.

A July 16, 1965, ad heralding the grand opening of the 130-room Holiday Inn, which remained a major economic driver in the area through to the 1980s. As of 2018, the former hotel was converted into the Crown Court Apartments and "extended stay" rentals. (Saint John Free Public Library)

National headlines

In the spring of 1964, Haymarket Square made national headlines because of the actions of three young black activists.

On May 12, 1964, Joseph Drummond and two other members of the New Brunswick Association for the Advancement of Coloured People staged a sit-in at a barbershop belonging to a Saint John man named Tom Arbing.

Arbing, according to the group, refused to cut the hair of black customers — and boasted to a Canadian Press reporter that he "never cut a coloured person's hair in 55 years."

A May 13, 1964, story in the Telegraph-Journal describes the sit-in organized at a Haymarket Square barbershop by members of the NBAACP. (Saint John Free Public Library)



The sit-in didn't last long — but was a significant moment for the human rights movement in New Brunswick, echoing the high-profile non-violent protests in Alabama and Washington, D.C., in 1963.

Arbing later revised his position, saying "I'll cut anyone's hair if he comes in and looks clean."

Economic double-whammy

After playing a pivotal role in Saint John in the sixties, Haymarket Square was hit with a double-whammy the following decade.

Two big new retail centres — Parkway Mall and McAllister Place — opened in east Saint John in 1973 and 1975, pulling business away from the uptown and more central neighbourhoods.

Construction worker Brian Macmillan cuts down one of the old trees at Haymarket Square in 1975. By the mid-seventies, the green space was being replaced by new roads — and many businesses were starting to pull out of the area. (Saint John Free Public Library)

Then came urban renewal in the late seventies, which rerouted traffic onto the highway instead of down City Road.

From the late seventies on, Haymarket Square entered a slow decline.

The large trees in the square were cut down to make way for the overpass, and businesses like the Bank of Montreal pulled out of the area, followed by others.

'Used to be the place to be'

On a frigid winter day in 2018, the 125-car parking lot at the former Haymarket Square Service Centre was nearly empty — except for Randy Smith and long-time regular Chuck Martin.

Haymarket Square is "getting to be an eyesore now," Martin said.

Finding strong anchor tenants for the aging building isn't easy, according to owner Paul Daeres, who owns a number of vacant buildings across the city and spent $40,000 replacing the roof on this one last year.

"It's a rugged, strong building," he said, "but any tenants who approach me are crappy tenants." There are no places to give the building a facelift in the immediate future, Daeres said.

Haymarket Square is "getting to be an eyesore now," according to Chuck Martin, who keeps coming back to Randy Smith's hair salon for the friendly banter and low prices. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Martin keeps coming back for Randy's low prices — but admits the look of the building might drive other prospective customers away.

"When people drive by, they go, 'How come they don't just tear it down?'" he said.

Smith isn't sure what will happen to Haymarket Square in the long term. It's hard to picture it getting back to what it once was.

"I'm fortunate enough to stay busy," Smith said.

The view from what remains of the square — an island of grass and a few trees near the bottom of Waterloo Street, looking toward the former Holiday Inn. (Julia Wright / CBC)

"I'd love to see this place all fixed up, but it would be some expensive, I'm sure," Smith said.

"They'd have to tear it down and put a whole new place in here.

"Believe it or not, this used to be the place to be."