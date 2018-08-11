Hawkins Street on Fredericton's north side closed by police

Police have blocked access to Hawkins Street in Fredericton.

Multiple police cruisers arrived at Hawkins Street and Royal Road sometime before 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police officers from Fredericton, Miramichi and at least one other force are on scene, many carrying rifles.

"We are on scene of an ongoing call for service," Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said in an email to CBC News.

She said she will provide an update as soon as possible.

Fire trucks were also on scene.