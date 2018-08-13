Police say they responded to 'call for service' at Hawkins Street in Fredericton

A heavily armed police presence at Hawkins Street and the Royal Road on Saturday "turned out to be nothing," a police spokesperson says.

Police cruisers arrived at in the north side area late Saturday afternoon in response to a call for service. Police officers from Fredericton, Miramichi and at least one other force were on scene, many carrying rifles.

Alycia Bartlett said Saturday she would provide theh public with information later, but on Monday said there was nothing to add.

The situation was unrelated to Friday's shootings, which left four people dead, including two officers.