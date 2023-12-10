Hate speech, vandalism hit Black resource centre at Mount Allison

A group representing Black students at Mount Allison University is calling for more transparency and consultation after the university's Black Resource and Information Centre was the target of vandalism and hate speech.

On Friday, the university posted a statement saying the centre had been targeted, but didn't say exactly what happened.

CBC News contacted the university for more information but were told there would be no further information because the incident "is part of an ongoing investigation."

"The university hasn't been completely transparent as to what has happened," said Black Students' Union president Beyoncé Gibbons.

"The information that I have found is that there were essentially racial slurs written in the room, and I think part of the problem is that they haven't been completely transparent about that."

Gibbons said the Black Students' Union was only made aware of the incident 15 minutes before the university shared a mass email about the incident.

She also said the university offered counselling sessions for an hour between 3-4 p.m. on Friday. But they didn't send out the information about that session until 3:15 p.m.

"I think that there should have been better consultation with the Black community on campus to kind of make note of the events that had happened before sharing with the entire university population," said Gibbons.

Ongoing issue

In the university's statement posted to its website Friday, it said the latest incident of vandalism and hate speech "is not the first such incident on campus."

Gibbons said there have been other incidents against racialized communities on campus, but said the university has not handled those incidents well either.

"Last year there was actually vandalism on the Indigenous sacred grounds on campus and their response was pretty much the same," said Gibbons.

"I think racialized groups are banding together now to hold the university accountable and have them be more transparent about what is happening."

Next steps

The university promised to step up security over the weekend, something Gibbons doesn't think is appropriate and could lead to over-policing on campus.

The university also said it plans to hold an event at the centre on Monday to "reclaim" it as a "safe space."

Black Students' Union president Beyoncé Gibbons said the university hasn't been transparent about the incident. (Zoom)

"We are asking the community to bring snacks for students and write messages of support as we reclaim this as a safe space by filling it with love and positivity," said the university.

Gibbons said that is not a proper response to hate speech and vandalism.

"Writing kind words on a wall doesn't help," said Gibbons.

"I don't think that inviting the entire community together and pretending as if everything is fine is helpful."