Harvest prepares for 2021 edition while COVID's trajectory remains unclear

It's difficult to predict what the COVID-19 situation will be in New Brunswick come September, but the Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival is already preparing to have shows in some form.

Last year, most of the festival programming was cancelled, focusing instead on a live streamed event featuring past performances and some new physically-distant ones.

But Brent Staeben, the festival's music director, is working toward a bigger presence this year, although he admits everything is still very much up in the air.

"We've got a lot to work out, but we wanted to get out here now [and] just let people know that this is really important to us and we want to do this for the community," said Staeben.

Staeben said the festival organizers are exploring several options for concerts including pod-based performances, standing room concerts at larger venues and offering more streaming options.

"I think that we're seeing [streaming] become a pretty standard offering out there now," said Staeben.

Staeben said the operational plan is still a work in progress, and since the event is months away there has been no green light from Public Health.

But organizers want to hold some type of event, for the fans who want some kind of live music experience and for the artists who've seen their income dry up, as well as for downtown businesses who rely on the festival for the extra business it brings.

Brent Staeben, the festival’s music director, wants more of a presence this year, although he admits it's hard predict what might happen in September. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"We want to be able to give that shot in the arm to these folks who have had their worlds turned upside down and are still somehow enduring," said Staeben.

Staeben said talks with performers are ongoing, including some international acts, but couldn't give any details yet.

He said it's important to temper expectations and while he really wants the festival to happen, music lovers have to prepare for the worse.

"We know that at some point along the way, I might be coming back to you and saying, 'There's just too many things to overcome here. We can't do it in the way we want to do it,'" said Staeben.