Harvest Music Festival postpones sales after ticket website glitch

Music fans eager for the return of the beloved Harvest Music Festival in Fredericton will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on tickets.

Organizers are putting sales on pause after "errors" with Ticketpro, the online platform used by the festival, left people unable to buy early-release passes and tickets.

The decision to postpone came less than two hours after tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Visitors to the ticket-selling platform are presented with a message from Ticketpro saying the website is under maintenance and currently unavailable. The glitch resulted in a flurry of complaints on the festival's Facebook page and social media.

Calls to the provided customer service phone number go directly to a recorded message explaining that the company "is currently having technical problems" and working to fix the issue.

In a statement on social media, organizers called the situation "a complete disappointment" and said Ticketpro is working to investigate and resolve the issue.

"We, too, are frustrated and disappointed.," the statement said. "For the sales that have gone through, we will honour these, of course. For everyone else, we beg your patience and forgiveness as we are working on next steps to address this."

Ticketing troubles at the popular music festival resulted in a lawsuit in 2019, after another online platform forced organizers to delay sales by two weeks.

That prompted a switch to its current ticketing partner, Ticketpro.

The festival, known as Harvest Jazz & Blues at the time, sued Canadian Live Productions Inc., which runs etixnow.com, for alleged breach of contract and "significant losses."

Court filings show the company claimed the festival was to blame for the problems.

Ticketpro is telling customers it 'is currently having technical problems' and working to fix the issue. (Screenshot)

In June, Harvest Jazz & Blues posted a statement about extixnow.com on its website.

"Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival Inc. sincerely apologizes to Canadian Live Productions Inc. for any communications that called into question the competence of Canadian Live Productions Inc.," the statement reads.

Fredericton's annual music festival was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. The event will run this year from Sept. 14 to Sept. 19.