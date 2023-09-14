Harvest Music Festival cancels free concerts as Hurricane Lee creeps toward New Brunswick

Organizers with the Harvest Music Festival have cancelled the free outdoor Saturday concerts ahead of Hurricane Lee making landfall on New Brunswick this weekend.

However, the show will go on — at least for now — for the festival's paid performances happening across three separate tents in Fredericton's downtown, and at the Fredericton Playhouse.

"What we've identified is our venues, stages and installations that we feel would be potentially most at risk from say a fair amount of rain or a fair amount of wind," said Brent Staeben, the festival's director of music programming.

The cancelled free concerts include those at the Fredericton's Own Stage in front of city hall, the Graystone Riverview Stage, the Palate Busker Stage and the CBC Acoustic Stage, Staeben said.

The Tony George Jazz Stage at the Hilton Garden Inn will go on as scheduled, he said.

In an interview Thursday afternoon, Staeben said he and other organizers have been closely watching as Hurricane Lee makes its approach up the Atlantic Ocean.

He said depending on how the storm evolves, there's still the chance that more shows could get cancelled.

"What we know is that, you know, we'll have better information in the next 24 to 36 that will help inform those kinds of decisions."

90 km/h gusts possible

The storm is expected to hit the Fundy coast of New Brunswick late Friday night bringing winds between 90 and 120 kilometres an hour to areas along the shore, according to CBC's Ryan Snoddon.

Winds will be worst along the coast, however, gusts could range between 60 and 90 kilometres an hour in the rest of the province.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, areas including Fredericton can expect high winds and possible rainfall totals exceeding 100 millimetres.

On Thursday, officials with New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization gave a media advisory urging people to prepare for possible power outages and storm surges.

Asked whether EMO had any guidance for organizers of festivals like Harvest, director Kyle Leavitt didn't say whether or not the festival should go ahead.

"We've been in contact with both the Fredericton EMO and [Harvest] organizers through our local EMO contacts, and we're confident that they're being provided with up-to-date information and will update their plans as they see fit," Leavitt said.

No other venue options: Staeben

Staeben said Thursday's forecast left him confident the tents set up at Officers' Square, Barracks Square and the York Street parking lot, will be able to withstand Lee's winds.

He said the tents are rated for winds up 80 kilometres an hour� for housing people, but added they can withstand "considerably more than that."

Staeben said organizers tried looking for alternate venues for those events, but couldn't find anything appropriate.

"There's nothing really available that could handle the, you know, the crowds and the complexity of Harvest at this late ... juncture."

He said the festival is also at the mercy of any potential downtown power outages which would force them to cancel shows.

He said if they have to make that call, organizers will notify the public through the festival's social media channels, as well as its smartphone app.

"We're looking to make this decision as early as possible to give both our patrons and musicians and then of course our service providers the time they need to prepare and we've got that top of mind as we look at this decision," Staeben said.

Similar events cancelled

The Harvest Music Festival draws thousands of people into the city's downtown, even if just to take in the atmosphere as Queen Street is blocked off to traffic to allow for food trucks, patios and buskers.

Other businesses, like the Cap, a bar and music venue, get in on the action as well, and have planned a series of shows throughout the week and weekend.

Zachary Atkinson says the Cap has cancelled its Saturday evening outdoor show, as well as a record expo scheduled earlier that day. (Gary Moore/CBC)

But like Harvest organizers, they've had to cancel some events, including their outdoor evening show on Saturday, as well as a record expo earlier that day.

"We worked long and hard to get here, so it's obviously ... frustrating to have to cancel, but we're also not in a place where we want to put anybody in any harm's way," said Atkinson.

Both the show and the record expo will be held at a later date, while outdoor events scheduled for Friday evening will go ahead, but inside the upper level of the Cap, known as the Wilser's Room.

Atkinson said Harvest week is typically a boon for businesses in Fredericton, but with the rainy weather earlier in the week as well as Lee, that might not be the case this year.

"It's probably the second-highest grossing week of the year for them, so people are probably going to feel impacted by that," he said.