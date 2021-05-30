Harvest Jazz and Blues wants to know how you'd like to party in September

Are you ready to go a music festival?

Would you prefer to go to said music festival with masks on or off?

And how comfy are you being shoulder to shoulder with people in a crowd?

Those are a few of the 11 questions on a survey released Tuesday by Fredericton's Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival.

And organizers say the answers to those questions could shape those shows come September, just as COVID-19 restrictions are set to lift.

"The point of the survey is to get a sense from people as to what their current – and potentially September - comfort levels will be like," said Brent Staeben, the director of music programming for Harvest Jazz and Blues.

Brent Staeben, director of music programming for the Harvest Jazz and Blues festival, says the survey will be used to gauge concertgoers level of comfort with being back in a festival venue. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

The survey, available on the festival's social media pages, also asks potential patrons if they would be comfortable with being asked for a record of vaccination, or proof of a recent negative test for COVID-19.

Staeben says the festival will be primarily shaped by the safety guidelines from the province's Department of Health, but the feedback could have an influence.

"Yes, there could be things we find in this survey that allow us to reconsider previous plans and potentially be more like the festival we've always been," said Staeben.

A single stage in Fredericton's downtown tannery hosted physically distanced picnic table seating last year, as opposed to the festivals usual packed tents for music shows. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Scheduled for September 14 to 19, this year will mark the so-called 30th anniversary of the festival. That's after last year's toned down affair was dubbed the "29 and-a-half year" version - to save the big commemoration for larger crowds.